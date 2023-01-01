Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced that management is scheduled to participate virtually in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12th. The presentation material utilized during the conference will be made accessible on the investor page of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.intevac.com.

About Intevac, Inc.

Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. As a long-time supplier to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry, over the last 20 years we have delivered over 180 of our industry-leading 200 Lean® systems, which currently represent the majority of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production. Today, we believe that all of the technology upgrade initiatives for next-generation media for the HDD industry, along with planned media capacity additions over the next several years, are being deployed on our 200 Lean platform. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also are leveraging our technology and know-how for additional applications, such as protective coatings for the display cover glass market. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

