Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss top-line results from the IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat, the Company’s first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) on January 4, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Participants may access the webcast by registering online using the following link, https%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2FSmvlMvWL. Participants that are unable to register online can access the conference call via telephone by dialing domestically +1 (888) 330-2434 or internationally +1 (240) 789-2725, and then pressing # to reach an operator to be directed to the call.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing therapies with the potential to extend and enrich the lives of patients living with hematologic malignancies. The Company’s first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, harnesses Nobel Prize-winning science in a treatment that may alter the underlying drivers of disease. Geron currently has a Phase 3 clinical trial underway evaluating imetelstat in each of: (i) lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR MDS), and (ii) relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (MF). To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

