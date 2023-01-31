Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced plans to hold its First Quarter earnings conference call Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the Company’s First Quarter 2023 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:

Conference telephone number: US Participant Dial-in: (800) 245-3047 International Participant Dial-in: (203) 518-9765 Conference ID: AQUAQ1

This call will be recorded. US Replay: (800) 839-5490 International Replay: (402) 220-2550 Replay available: Beginning 1:00 p.m. ET on January 31, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2023

The live audio webcast and presentation slides for the call will be accessible via Evoqua's Investor Relations website, http%3A%2F%2Faqua.evoqua.com. The link to the webcast replay, as well as the presentation slides, will also be posted on Evoqua's Investor Relations website.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life®. To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

