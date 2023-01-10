Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference on January 9 and January 10, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

Jay Schmidt, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Calandra, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat on Monday, January 9 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will also hold meetings with investors and analysts during the conference.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.caleres.com. An online archive will be available on the site following the event.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

