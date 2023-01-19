Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and other members of the company, will participate virtually in the Capital One Securities 3rd Annual REIT Conference on January 9 - 10, 2023.

Additionally, Rick Matros, Michael Costa, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate virtually in Stifel’s 2023 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference on January 19, 2023.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

