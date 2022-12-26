SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. ( SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Management will be hosting a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time.



A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE ( SIBN) is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. Since 2009, when SI-BONE introduced the iFuse Implant System for minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint, nearly 3,000 surgeons have performed a combined total of more than 75,000 SI joint fusion procedures. A unique body of evidence, supporting the iFuse Implant System, including two randomized controlled trials and over 100 peer reviewed publications, has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish near-universal coverage of minimally invasive SI joint fusion, including many payors that cover the procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System. Supported by this proprietary reimbursement advantage, SI-BONE has actively leveraged its market leadership position in recent years to further clinical research and evolve and commercialize novel surgical treatment solutions for SI-Joint pain, sacropelvic and pelvic fixation, and pelvic trauma.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit https://si-bone.com/.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2022 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

[email protected]