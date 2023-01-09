Surgery Partners, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

2 hours ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (

SGRY, Financial) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, today announced that Wayne S. DeVeydt, Executive Chairman of the Board, Eric Evans, Chief Executive Officer and Dave Doherty, Chief Financial Officer will meet with investors at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including a presentation on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 8:15p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the event by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The replay will also be available on this same website for a limited time following the call.

To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the Company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution for material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 31 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

Contact:

Surgery Partners Investor Relations
(615) 234-8940
[email protected]

