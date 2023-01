CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. ( GBIO), a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced that the company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10th at 4:30 p.m. PST in San Francisco, CA.



A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the investor section of the company website at investors.generationbio.com.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral genetic medicine platform incorporates a novel DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a unique cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and a highly scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis, or RES, to produce ceDNA. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose, to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific cell types, and to allow titration and redosing to adjust or extend expression levels in each patient. RES has the potential to expand Generation Bio’s manufacturing scale to hundreds of millions of doses to support its mission to extend the reach of genetic medicine to more people, living with more diseases, around the world.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com .