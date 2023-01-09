AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. ( CHUY, Financial) today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in January.



On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 25th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, FL. Chuy’s discussion will begin at 8:30 AM ET and will be webcast live and archived on the Company’s website.

On January 22 – 24, 2023, the Company will also participate at the Jefferies Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit in Beaver Creek, CO. The webcast of Chuy’s fireside chat discussion will be available beginning on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

To access these webcasts, please visit www.chuys.com under the “Investors” tab.

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, "unchained" look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto "If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!" For further information about Chuy's, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy's website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Priester

[email protected]