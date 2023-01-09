RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. ( CHEF, Financial) (the “Company”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America and the Middle East, today announced that the Company will present at the 25th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, FL on Monday, January 9, 2023. The presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, Canada and the Middle East focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 40,000 customer locations throughout the United States, Canada and the Middle East.

