Actelis Selected By Northern Ireland Railways For Safety Critical Project

Jan. 03, 2023
Networking building blocks to be delivered to enhance operations for major rail operator, Translink

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (

ASNS, Financial) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, today announced that it has been selected by Northern Ireland Railways (NI Railways) to enable high-speed connectivity for a large-scale safety critical project.

NI Railways, a division of Translink, is the major railway operator in Northern Ireland. The agency operates and maintains rail tracks, bridges, level crossings and signals, transporting over 1.5 million passengers each week going to work, school, health services, and leisure activities.

With the addition of NI Railways as a new customer, Actelis continues to enable new applications for both passenger and freight railway systems around the globe. Next to NI Railways, Actelis’ solutions are utilized by smart railways in Canada, Italy, Japan, Switzerland and the United States.

NI Railways’ latest project involving the Actelis hybrid fiber-copper solution requires carrying data from the agency’s main signaling center out to their support offices. Actelis’ solution was chosen for its high speed, media flexibility and reliability. Actelis’ products are implemented both trackside and in equipment rooms, to enable applications such as:

  • Vital customer information services to train stations and remote stops across the agency’s network.
  • Viewing and remotely downloading feeds from CCTV cameras.

“The Actelis solution provides the reach, reliability, data security and speed we need to successfully support connectivity for some of our most critical network applications,” said Nigel Taylor, Telecoms Maintenance Manager for Translink. “We look forward to adding new Actelis devices in 2023 at locations where we have fiber installed to further upgrade our network.”

Actelis is serving NI Railways together with its partner, The Kenton Group. The Kenton Group provides design, delivery, and support of network access needs internationally and throughout the United Kingdom.

“IoT and digital applications are necessary to support safe and efficient rail travel,” said Tuvia Barlev, chairman and CEO of Actelis. “We are extremely proud to extend high-speed connectivity throughout NI Railways’ network to enable the delivery of these services, meeting the needs of daily passengers across Northern Ireland.”

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. ( ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:
Sean Renn
Global VP Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Ralf Esper
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949-574-3860
[email protected]

