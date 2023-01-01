Leading Asia Pacific Carrier Leverages Synchronoss Email Suite to Support Significant Growth to Over 50 Million Users

Company Expands Existing On-Premise Deployment of Mx9 Messaging Platform, Offering an Array of New Features to Ensure Security, Data Privacy, and an Improved User Experience

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) ( SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced a $3.6 million contract to support significant growth in the messaging subscriber base with one of the largest mobile and telecom operators in the Asia Pacific region. Building on a long-standing relationship spanning over 20 years, the Synchronoss Email Suite will now support over 50 million users.

The Synchronoss Email Suite includes the Mx9 core messaging platform that is highly scalable with a stateless architecture, designed to be fault tolerant. It integrates encryption to ensure the utmost in security and data privacy.

Mx9 offers an intuitive web user interface (UI) for email, contacts, and calendar. Through the Huge Mail feature, Mx9 supports large file exchanges, and integrates Razorgate, an unparalleled message filtering capability designed to remove spam and mitigate the threat of phishing and viruses.

“Supporting on-premise and cloud deployments, our Synchronoss Email Suite provides the capability to deliver a powerful and easy-to-use communications suite that is scalable and capable of supporting millions of users,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “The growth and expansion of our partnership with this leading Asia Pacific carrier underscores the commitment of our team to continuously innovate and deliver highly scalable solutions that meet the needs of today’s leading communications service providers worldwide.”

Today Synchronoss Email Suite supports 20 major email deployments through service providers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, and hosts more than 180 million mailboxes. To find out more about the platform and other messaging solutions, visit https://synchronoss.com/products/engagex/email-suite.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies ( SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover / Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
[email protected]

