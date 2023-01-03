Berkeley Lights to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

4 hours ago
PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a life sciences tools company, today announced the Company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Berkeley Lights management is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Thursday, January 12 at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company website at www.berkeleylights.com.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a life sciences tools company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect® chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkeley-lights-to-participate-in-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301712625.html

SOURCE Berkeley Lights, Inc.

