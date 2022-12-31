MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

4 hours ago
PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 3, 2023

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 2, 2023, to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Individuals interested in joining by telephone should register for the call "here" to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the Company's Investor website found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through March 2, 2023.

About MGIC
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website, and it intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

