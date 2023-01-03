Greenbrier acquires 100% interest in GBX Leasing joint venture

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 3, 2023

Acquires interest of The Longwood Group in portfolio of leased railcars

Stable lease fleet cash flows balance exposure to fluctuations in new railcar market

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today announced it acquired a 100% interest in GBX Leasing ("GBXL"), its railcar leasing joint venture with The Longwood Group ("Longwood"). This furthers Greenbrier's strategy to grow its lease fleet and expand its services offering.

Greenbrier acquired Longwood's minority interest in GBXL's portfolio of leased railcars, manufactured primarily by Greenbrier. GBXL now operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenbrier. Since its inception in early 2021, GBXL has delivered stable and tax-advantaged cash flows designed in part to complement the more cyclical revenues derived from Greenbrier's new railcar manufacturing. In turn, GBXL's leased railcar portfolio led to its first-ever issuance of railcar asset-backed securities ("ABS") in February 2022. Driven by high investor interest, the ABS notes were fully subscribed at issuance at a blended interest rate of 2.9%.

Greenbrier CEO and President Lorie Tekorius stated, "Greenbrier has enjoyed a productive and beneficial relationship with Longwood in the development of our leasing business. I would like to thank Longwood and its CEO, D. Stephen Menzies, for offering strategic investment guidance and market assistance during GBXL's nearly two years of operations. The formation of GBXL has plainly and demonstrably expanded Greenbrier's value proposition for its customers and shareholders."

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier manages 408,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of approximately 12,200 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

About Longwood

The Longwood Group is a Chicago based advisory and asset management firm formed in 2018 to provide services to institutional investors and financial sponsors seeking to make investment in leased transportation equipment. Longwood uses its extensive market knowledge, industry relationships and financing expertise to identify attractive proprietary investment opportunities. www.longwoodgrp.com

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "are" "believe", "create", "further", "is", "leading", "now", "" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about the future operations of GBX Leasing, the growth of the GBX Leasing railcar and lease portfolio, the viability of future asset backed securities offerings, future cash flows, and Greenbrier's future operating plans, among other statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following: an economic downturn and economic uncertainty; inflation (including rising energy prices, interest rates, wages and other escalators) and policy reactions thereto (including actions by central banks); disruptions in the supply of materials and components used in the production of our products; the war in Ukraine and related events, and the COVID-19 pandemic, variants thereof, governmental reaction thereto, and related economic disruptions (including, among other factors, operations and supply disruptions and labor shortages).

Information on risks and other potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filing. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.

favicon.png?sn=SF77016&sd=2023-01-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-acquires-100-interest-in-gbx-leasing-joint-venture-301712717.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF77016&Transmission_Id=202301031630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF77016&DateId=20230103
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.