Regis Corporation ( NYSE:RGS, Financial), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced their participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference held at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, FL.

Matthew Doctor, CEO, and Kersten Zupfer, CFO, will host a presentation on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation will be available live and for replay on the investor relations website which can be found at, www.regiscorp.com%2Finvestor-relations.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation ( NYSE:RGS, Financial) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of September 30, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,494 locations worldwide. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

