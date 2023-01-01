Allegion Finalizes Acquisition of SaaS Workforce Management Solution Provider plano

Allegion+plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has, through one of its subsidiaries, completed its previously announced acquisition of plano. group (“plano”) assets, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) workforce management solution provider.

Based in Germany, plano has been a long-time service provider and development partner for Allegion’s leading European workforce management brand, Interflex, and its SP-EXPERT software platform. Now a part of Interflex’s portfolio, plano will continue to serve advanced workforce management customers.

Allegion announced its intent to purchase plano in November 2022. For more information, see the original+press+release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's business plans and strategy. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these risks is included in filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

