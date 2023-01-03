Cinedigm Appoints Marc Rashba as Executive Vice President, Partnerships

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that it has hired Marc Rashba as Executive Vice President, Partnerships. Utilizing his 20-plus years of experience, Rashba will be responsible for business development, programming content deals and selling Cinedigm's proprietary technology Matchpoint to third parties. In this newly created role, he will oversee all facets of partnerships including cultivating and managing strategic partnerships, programming releases, negotiating agreements, expanding digital distribution and driving innovative new revenue opportunities. His appointment is effective immediately and he'll report directly to Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer, Cinedigm Corp & President of Cinedigm Networks.

Cinedigm_Logo.jpg

Throughout his career, Rashba has been responsible for matching content to the right audience, finding future trends and tech, and developing opportunities from unique businesses and relationships. Prior to joining Cinedigm, he most recently served as President at MovieMethod LLC where he oversaw global digital content sales, marketing & distribution. Rashba was responsible for driving strategy, licensing, channel growth and platform expansion, as well as developing go-to-market plans for FAST, OTT, SVOD, AVOD and apps. Clients included Sony Pictures, NBCU, Paramount, Anheuser-Busch, Verizon and others. During his career, he also worked with Anuvu, All3Media, Little Dot Studios, WildBrain, Fandango/Vudu, Vuulr and more. Rashba also served as Vice President, Digital Partnerships & Development at Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as various global marketing roles for Sony prior to that for over 15 years.

In connection with his joining the Company, Rashba received stock appreciation rights (the "SARs") for 100,000 shares of Cinedigm's Class A Common Stock (the "Common Stock"), having a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $0.45, and vesting one-third (1/3) on December 15 of each of 2023, 2024, and 2025. The grant of SARs is an inducement grant pursuant to NASDAQ listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. As a leader in the streaming industry, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Press Contacts for Cinedigm:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti (New York)
Kevin Broderick (Los Angeles)
The Lippin Group for Cinedigm
[email protected]

Julie Milstead
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA77141&sd=2023-01-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinedigm-appoints-marc-rashba-as-executive-vice-president-partnerships-301712783.html

SOURCE Cinedigm Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA77141&Transmission_Id=202301031808PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA77141&DateId=20230103
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.