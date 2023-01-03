NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / At its Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, CNH Industrial revealed how investments in its tech culture will generate a consistent path forward for Ag tech development. They will also further position the Company as an employer of choice and customers' best answer to agriculture's biggest challenges today and tomorrow.

In a panel hosted by Cherilyn Jolly-Nagel - a farmer from Saskatchewan, Canada - some of our engineering leaders explained how we are integrating and implementing this tech culture across our organization. They offered a deeper dive into our technology too.

Those leaders were Mukesh Agarwal, VP of Precision Software and Cloud Applications; Dan Eslinger, VP of Precision and Vehicle Electronics; and John Preheim, VP of Raven Product Development.

Click here to watch the full panel discussion now.

More updates from CNH Industrial Tech Day are to follow on 3BL.

