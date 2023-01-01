Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Welltower Inc. (“Welltower” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WELL) on behalf of Welltower stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Welltower has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Welltower is the subject of a report issued by Hindenburg Research on December 7, 2022. The report, titled, "Welltower: Exposing The Shell Game," claims that the Company transferred the management of underperforming facilities to an undisclosed related party. According to the report, the new partner firm Integra "seems to barely exist. The entity was registered 6 months ago, according to Delaware corporate records. Its website was registered on the same day." The report alleges that, "Integra's CEO, 29-year-old David Gefner, appears to have no background in the skilled nursing space at all. Integra has no employees on LinkedIn except for Gefner, who claims to have worked at the 6-month-old entity for 11 months."

Based on this report, shares of Welltower have dropped by more than 5% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Welltower shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

