Coway Named as the CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," announced today that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

Image__Coway_Named_as_CES_Innovation_Awards_Honoree.jpg

The CES Innovation Awards program, sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition that showcases groundbreaking tech from around the world. Products undergo thorough reviews of their innovation, engineering, functionality, aesthetics, and design by industry experts.

This year, Coway's 'Eco-Friendly Paper Water Purifier' and 'Everyday Care Bidet' won CES® 2023 Innovation Awards in the Home Appliances and Digital Health category.

The 'Eco-Friendly Paper Water Purifier' is a concept product that has been recognized for its innovative design, which uses a single sheet of paper in the water purifier's exterior instead of plastics. Its sustainability is increased through the use of upcyclable materials throughout its structure, from the exterior through to even packaging.

The Coway Eco-Friendly Paper Water Purifier is a power-free, direct-flow water purification system that doesn't require electricity. It can be easily installed in narrow spaces like one-person households thanks to its ultra-small size and compact design.

Coway's 'Everyday Care Bidet,' another Award Honoree, is a bidet concept product that collects and analyzes the user's data through technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) which then manages health for the user.

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovative technologies, eco-friendly products, and unique services at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards," said Coway. "We will continue to strengthen our global competitiveness by developing innovative, sustainable products and customer experience-enhancing services."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN76005&sd=2023-01-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-named-as-the-ces-2023-innovation-awards-honoree-301712060.html

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN76005&Transmission_Id=202301032100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN76005&DateId=20230103
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.