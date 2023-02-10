NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 10, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Twist Bioscience Corporation (NasdaqGS: TWST), if they purchased the Company’s shares between December 13, 2019 and November 14, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



Get Help

Twist Bioscience investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-twst/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Twist Bioscience and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2022, Scorpion Capital reported that the Company is “operating a Ponzi-like scheme that will end in bankruptcy,” that the Company’s growth and revenues were unsustainable, and that the Company was perpetuating its fraud through false reporting of capital expenditures and gross margins, among other issues. On this news, shares of Twist Bioscience fell $7.57 per share, or nearly 20%, from a close of $38.00 per share on November 14, 2022, to close at $30.43 per share on November 15, 2022.

The case is Peters v. Twist Bioscience Corporation, et al., No. 22-cv-08168.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.