Full Story: Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL, Financial) collaborates with Unified National Networks (UNN) to help the company drive growth and innovation across all industries, supporting a skilled and unique Bruneian smart nation. Through this partnership, UNN aims to fast-track the modernization of their network infrastructure in-line with Brunei Vision 2035.

Dell Technologies has been engaged to deploy solutions to modernize UNN’s data centers, which are now based on hyperconverged, active-active architecture for production and Disaster Recovery. Using these solutions, UNN can now move to the next level of their transformation journey and be future-proofed to deliver next-gen IoT, AI and 5G-enabled services. The portfolio of solutions deployed by Dell Technologies using VxRail, PowerEdge, Unity XT, PowerVault storage arrays and PowerProtect DD Series Appliances has enabled UNN to significantly reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for their data centers. UNN has since been able to increase investment in accelerating the development of their next-gen IaaS solutions.

“To fuel Brunei’s telecom transformation, UNN wanted a trusted technology partner to modernize its three data centers, where separate compute, storage and networking made it difficult for IT to run efficiently. With Dell Technologies as our transformation partner, we are now able to deliver better and more secure virtual infrastructure to our customers,” said Daniele Cuocci, Senior Vice President, Data Center and IT, UNN. “We are further working with Dell to enhance our cloud program by implementing additional cyber security services. It was great to see how Dell has displayed a high level of competence and knowledge while strategizing and deploying solutions for UNN.”

“Dell Technologies is excited to be working with UNN to drive Brunei’s Smart Nation strategy, and help bring economic and social progress to its citizens and businesses. Our expertise in telecom solutions and in-depth knowledge of the communication service provider market, along with the strength of our portfolio, helped us deliver the desired business outcomes for UNN,” Anothai Wettayakorn, Vice President, Dell Technologies, Asia Emerging Markets and South Asia CSB said. “This partnership with UNN will further focus on introducing software-defined networking through VMware NSX to support the development of UNN’s next-generation services.”

Dell Technologies, a leading cloud services provider in Southeast Asia, is committed to helping customers digitally transform their IT infrastructures to deliver next-gen IoT, AI and 5G-enabled services.

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.



Unified National Networks (UNN) is the integrated national telecommunication network operator of Brunei Darussalam, providing the full scope of fixed and mobile services on national level and utilizing international assets to provide connectivity services across Asia. Incorporated in 2018, UNN has consolidated the telecommunication network assets of the country into a single and resilient network, investing in modern technology, Data Centre, efficient operation, cyber security, knowledge, and capacity building in the organization. Visit www.unn.com.bn for further information.

