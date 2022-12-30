PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FUTU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Futu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 30, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued a statement that Futu had for years operated cross-border securities trading businesses without the commission's approval. Specifically, the China Securities Regulatory Commission stated that "[Futu's] act has constituted illegal operation of securities business according to the Securities Law and related regulations[.]"

On this news, Futu's share price fell sharply on December 30, 2022.

