Monica Shaw appointed CEO of Oncopeptides - Jakob Lindberg assumes position as Chief Scientific Officer

Just now
PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ.) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Dr Monica Shaw as Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Oncopeptides. She replaces Jakob Lindberg, who has been the CEO since November 15, 2021. Lindberg assumes his previous position as Chief Scientific Officer. These changes are effective immediately.

The leadership changes follow a transformational year for Oncopeptides, when Pepaxti®, was granted Marketing Authorization, in the European Union, the EEA-countries as well as in the UK. The Company started the launch in Germany in October 2022 and has initiated market access activities regarding pricing and reimbursement. The appointment of a new CEO with extensive commercialization skills and experience, enables Oncopeptides to fully execute the commercialization and Medical Affairs activities of Pepaxti in Europe at this time.

Dr Monica Shaw brings a wealth of executive leadership skills from the pharmaceutical industry, e.g., GSK and LEO Pharma, and has a strong track record from bringing more than 15 products through phase III to successful commercialization, globally and across many geographies. She has a broad therapeutic area knowledge from previous positions as a physician and within industry, including Immunology, Oncology, Virology, Neurology and Rare Diseases.

"As we embark on this new phase of our journey as a commercial stage biotech company, dedicated to provide patient access to Pepaxti, I am very pleased to announce, that we have managed to attract Dr Monica Shaw as CEO of Oncopeptides AB (publ.)," says Per Wold-Olsen, Chairman of Oncopeptides. "I am also very grateful that Jakob Lindberg will continue his dedicated scientific engagement in Oncopeptides, in his capacity as Chief Scientific Officer."

"I am thrilled to join Oncopeptides and drive the commercialization of Pepaxti in Europe at this exciting time and become engaged in the development of the preclinical portfolio", says Monica Shaw. "The recent full approvals of Pepaxti by the European Medicines Agency and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the UK demonstrate that Pepaxti adds critically important clinical value to patients. I look forward to working with the team to ensure that patients with multiple myeloma, who continue to need new treatment options, can get access to and benefit from Pepaxti."

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ.)
E-mail: [email protected]
Cell phone: + 46 70 262 96 28

The information in the press release is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above on January 4, 2023, at 09:15 (CET).

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Candidate platform, PDC, to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells.

Pepaxti® (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen) has been granted Marketing Authorization, in the European Union, the EEA-countries Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, as well as in the UK. Pepaxti is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapies, whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy. For patients with a prior autologous stem cell transplantation, the time to progression should be at least 3 years from transplantation. Melflufen has been granted accelerated approval in the US under the trade name Pepaxto®. The drug is currently not marketed in the US. On December 7, 2022, the FDA recommended that the Company voluntarily withdraw the US marketing authorization for Pepaxto.

Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on its proprietary technology platforms and is listed on the Small Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. For more information see: www.oncopeptides.com.

Monica Shaw appointed CEO of Oncopeptides" Jakob Lindberg assumes position as Chief Scientific Officer

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB

