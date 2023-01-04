Moderna to Acquire OriCiro Genomics

10 minutes ago
OriCiro's synthetic biology and enzyme technologies will support Moderna's expanding portfolio of therapeutics and vaccines

Acquisition will bolster Moderna's suite of platform technologies

CAMBRIDGE, MA and TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and OriCiro Genomics K.K., a pioneer in cell-free DNA synthesis and amplification technologies, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement through which Moderna will acquire OriCiro for $85 million.

"With this acquisition, we obtain best-in-class tools for cell-free synthesis and amplification of plasmid DNA, a key building block in mRNA manufacturing," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "OriCiro's technology strategically complements our manufacturing expertise and further accelerates our research and development engine. We look forward to welcoming the OriCiro team to Moderna."

"Moderna has demonstrated remarkable speed and ability to impact lives through their innovative platform and mRNA therapeutics. I am confident that our technology and talent will be a highly strategic fit with Moderna," said Nasir Kato Bashiruddin, Chief Executive Officer of OriCiro.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Moderna to realize the full power of OriCiro for the benefit of patients," added Seiji Hirasaki, President and Co-founder of OriCiro.

About Moderna
In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

About OriCiro Genomics
OriCiro Genomics, founded in December 2018, is focused on the development and commercialization of cell-free synthesis and amplification of plasmid DNAs for applications in gene/cell-based therapies and synthetic biology. OriCiro's proprietary technologies are positioned to unlock and expedite the possibilities of advanced therapeutics and synthetic biology by providing a powerful tool to be used for research, development and manufacturing of plasmid DNA. The company is located in Tokyo, Japan. Visit www.oriciro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: Moderna's agreement to acquire OriCiro Genomics and the potential benefits of the acquisition to be realized after closing. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, each filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Moderna Contacts:
Chris Ridley
Vice President, Communications & Media
617.800.3651
[email protected]

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
[email protected]

OriCiro Contacts:
Nasir Kato Bashiruddin
Chief Executive Officer
+81-3-3868-3610
[email protected]

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733917/Moderna-to-Acquire-OriCiro-Genomics

img.ashx?id=733917

