ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced it recently received and fulfilled the second follow-on order over the past 12 months from the same major truck manufacturer, bringing this customer's total purchases to three CleanTech laser systems.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "This third CleanTech Laser Blasting system order from a major truck manufacturer in North America reaffirms the proven use case of our technology in the automotive manufacturing segment. Our 2000-watt CleanTech system has helped this customer reduce the preparation time and increase throughput speeds by quickly removing grease, oil and rust from the drive shafts while still on the assembly line."

CleanTech 2000-CTH JobSite

The CleanTech 2000-CTH JobSite is a 2000-watt handheld laser cleaning machine and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, paint and almost anything else from steel, aluminum, iron and many more surface types. We believe the CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems' performance surpasses the capabilities of standard sandblasting and dry-ice blasting while eliminating dangerous chemicals, hazardous fumes, costly materials and complicated procedures.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

