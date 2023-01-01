BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, and innovative location technology what3words today announce their continued strategic partnership to supply their voice-powered navigation solution to leading automakers around the globe. The number of cars on the road with the companies’ joint solution has doubled in two years, demonstrating ongoing adoption from the world’s leading automakers as they look to simplify the in-car navigation experience for their drivers.



As long-term partners, Cerence and what3words have built impressive momentum in the global automotive sector, partnering with major brands, including VinFast, Mercedes Benz, and Tata Motors. The latest automaker to deploy the companies’ joint solution is Subaru, who recently announced the rollout of Cerence and what3words’ voice-powered navigation in both the US and Japan. Subaru is the first car manufacturer to launch what3words voice entry in Japanese.

what3words is revolutionizing the way the world talks about location. It has divided the globe into a grid of 10ft x 10ft squares, and given each one a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. – for example ///professional.answers.attracts is the exact entrance to the Red Rock Canyon overlook in Nevada. When combined with Cerence’s industry-leading conversational AI, this unique model of address entry empowers drivers with slick, accurate and easy-to-use navigation capabilities. The integrated solution is already available in seven languages, with more being developed, and can also be embedded in vehicle infotainment systems to ensure that drivers are able to navigate to their desired destination regardless of connectivity.

Chris Sheldrick, Co Founder & CEO at what3words commented: “Combining location accuracy with a simple speech recognition interface is central to what3words' mission. Working alongside the innovative Cerence team has enabled us to build a high-accuracy, reliable combined offering which works across a huge range of languages; we’re proud that it is increasingly being adopted by the biggest names in the automotive sector."

“Navigation is one of the most often-used functions of the in-car assistant, so an accurate, easy-to-use experience is critical to user perception and adoption of automotive voice technology,” said Nils Schanz, Chief Product Officer, Cerence. “By bringing the power of voice to what3words’ incredibly innovative location solution, we empower automakers like Subaru, VinFast, Mercedes-Benz, and other industry leaders to delight their drivers with a comfortable, easy interaction experience.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .

About what3words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimized for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in 51 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is integrated into apps, platforms and websites, with just a few lines of code. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Triumph Motorcycles, Premier Inn, the AA and many emergency services across the world.

what3words has a team of over 150 people, across offices in the UK, USA, Germany, India and Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Ingka (Ikea), Mercedes-Benz, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and Sony Innovation Fund.

