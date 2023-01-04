BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including dermatology, eye, oral and nasal care, and wound care today announced that it has launched a line of office dispense products exclusively for skin care professionals. The products include Regenacyn® Plus, Reliefacyn® Plus, and Rejuvacyn® Plus, all in prescription strength formulations.

Sonoma is targeting its office distribution program to dermatology practices and medical spas. Clients will be able to purchase Sonoma's prescription strength products directly from their skin care professional, instead of making a separate trip to the pharmacy. Office dispense offers improved outcomes, convenience, and lower healthcare costs for clients while providing an additional source of income for skin care professionals.

Sonoma's new products:

Rejuvacyn® Plus Skin Repair Cooling Mist accelerates the skin's recovery following cosmetic or medical procedures such as Botox, fillers or other injections, non-ablative laser therapy procedures, hair removal, microdermabrasion therapy, superficial chemical peels, and facials. Rejuvacyn Plus protects vulnerable skin, accelerates healing, and soothes irritation and redness.

Reliefacyn® Plus Itch-Burn-Rash-Pain Relief Hydrogel treats symptoms associated with eczema (atopic dermatitis), such as itching, burning, inflammation, redness and pain, as well as minor skin irritations, such as abrasions, rashes and burns.

These products join Regenacyn® Plus Scar Management Hydrogel that was launched in September 2021. Regenacyn Plus is clinically proven to improve the look, feel and color of keloid and hypertrophic scars, while also relieving itch and pain and reducing the chance of infection.

All of Sonoma's office dispense products are powered by Microcyn® technology, which is clinically-proven to accelerate healing, fight infection, and reduce itch, pain, redness and irritation that can result from cosmetic and medical procedures available from dermatologists and medical spas. Microcyn® products have no contra-indications and can be used with sunscreens and lotions as well as prescription products such as steroids, making them an easy and effective addition to any skin care regime.

"We are excited to expand our line of products available to clients through dermatologists and medical spas. The market for aesthetic procedures is growing, and in-office dispensing is becoming more popular as physicians recognize the benefits for both their practice and their clients. By making our products available at the time of their visit, clients will have a better experience at their dermatologist or medical spa, save money and time, and they can begin using the product immediately after the treatment to reduce redness, itch and pain while accelerating healing," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

For more information on Sonoma products for healthcare professionals, please visit our website at https://sonomapharma.com/skin-care-professionals or contact our customer service department at 720-452-9690 or [email protected].

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including dermatology, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and wound care. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

