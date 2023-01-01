Vital Battery Metals Announces Initial Exploration Results at its Sting Copper Project

Assay results of grab samples from Jumbo Lode Prospect include 10.4% Cu, 8.73% Cu, 17.0% Cu and 11.6% Cu with gold values ranging from 79 ppb to 4105 ppb

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITAL BATTERY METALS INC. (the “Company” or “Vital”) (CSE: VBAM) ( VBAMF) (FSE: C0O) is pleased to provide the exploration results for the initial exploration program at its Sting Copper Project. The objective of this program is to confirm the previously reported high copper grades in mineralization at Jumbo Lode Prospect (“Jumbo”) and prospect for adjacent mineralized zones. The exploration program confirmed the very high copper grade of the massive sulfide at Jumbo as well as demonstrating the anomalous gold values associated with the mineralization. A mineralized zone was located 1 km northeast of Jumbo exposed on Gregory River with high gold values and elevated silver and zinc.

Vital is targeting high grade copper and precious metals in western Newfoundland on its Sting Copper Project. This news release covers the first pass at Jumbo Lode Prospect, the most significant occurrence within the Sting Copper Project. The mafic rocks that underlie the Jumbo Lode Prospect are part of the Bay of Islands Complex that is host to high grade copper and copper/zinc deposits including the York Harbour Mine, a former producer located 35 km to the south-southeast.

Table 1 : Rock Sample Assay Results from Jumbo Lode Area

SAMPLE #Au – g/tAg – ppmCu - %Zn – ppmCo – ppm
646152.0792.42.8234144
646153.3224.210.477974
646154.2274.78.73805110
646155.41013.917.0103229
646156.1783.43.8926635
646157.4044.611.61059260
646158.1001.82.48238100
646159.0230.70.3711736
646160.019<0.20.057853
646161.63411.30.1182519
646162.5833.50.0313511

The western part of the claim blocks is underlain by leucogabbro and sheeted dykes and similar gabbro underlies the eastern part of the property. Massive and pillowed basalt flows are exposed along the north-northeast trending Gregory River which defines a probable regional gently plunging syncline. The basalt is structurally and conformably above the gabbros and depositional features indicate sub-horizontal stratigraphy (See Figure 1).

Adrian Lamoureux, the company's CEO and President, comments: "The first phase of exploration of our Sting property has impressed with the first set of very high-grade Copper and Gold results. We are very excited to explore this area in further detail given the extent of the mineralization discovered to date, and its proximity to the relatively new and significant Copper discovery of our neighbor York Harbour Metals Inc. We are in a strong cash position and will be pushing forward with our next phases of exploration.”


Figure 1 - Sting Copper Project Regional Map


Figure 2 - Jumbo Lode Area Rock Sample Locations

Table 2 : Rock Sample Locations & Descriptions

Sample #TypeUTM_XUTM_YDescriptionArea
646152float4178215464600calcopyrite, malachite, massive sulfideJumbo
646153float4178305464597calcopyrite, malachite, massive sulfideJumbo
646154outcrop4178315464598massive sulfide, rust, malachiteJumbo
646155outcrop4178315464596massive sulfide, rust, malachiteJumbo
646156float4178325464592lower adit opening, sulfides, malachiteJumbo
646157float4178335464594gray sulfides, malachite stainingJumbo
646158float4178375464580upper adit, massive sulfide, rust, malachiteJumbo
646159outcrop4177985464472gray sulfides,5% calcopyrite, malachite stainingSouth of Jumbo
646160outcrop4185285465319gray sulfides,5% calcopyrite, malachite stainingNortheast of Jumbo
646161outcrop41852654653255% calcopyrite, wallrockNortheast of Jumbo
646162outcrop4185745465338massive sulfide, yellow stainingNortheast of Jumbo



Figure 3 - Jumbo Lode Rock Sample Locations

The Jumbo occurrence is characterized by black chloritic altered gabbro and mafic dykes locally with silicification, disseminated sulfides and lenses of massive pyrite and chalcopyrite. Prospecting near the Jumbo Lode along Gregory River showed basalt displays strong chloritic alteration locally with heavy pyrite and minor chalcopyrite. Samples were collected near the east boundary of license 027460M.

Analysis Methodology

Vital adheres to strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control protocols. The rock samples are kept under secure control by the prospector and delivered directly to Eastern Analytical at 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL. The rock samples are assayed for 34 elements utilizing a four acid digestion and analyzed by ICP-OES. Gold is analyzed by fire assay (30g) utilizing an AA finish (Code Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34). Ore grade analysis provides a higher dissolution with a higher metal content and was carried out for samples with greater than 10,000 ppm Cu and greater than 6 ppm Ag. Eastern Analytical is I.S.O. 17025 Accredited in Fire Assay Au and multi-acid ore grade assays in Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Fe and Co. Samples are analyzed with strict quality control utilizing blanks, duplicates and standard reference material.

Qualified Persons

Garth Graves, P. Geo., consultant geologist for Vital Battery Metals Inc. and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM) ( VBAMF) (FSE:C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprising of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project and its Vent Copper-Gold project.

The Sting Project covers approximately 30.6 km² (3,060 ha) and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.vitalbatterymetals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian Lamoureux
Chief Executive Officer, Director
+1 (778) 945-2950
[email protected]

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the effect of marketing campaign are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Jumbo and the Sting Copper Project; the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans; the commencement of further drilling or exploration programs in the future; the completion of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings ‎‎under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

