NerdWallet, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRDS), a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the winners of its 2023 Best-Of+Awards. This year's awards recognize the best financial products across Banking, Credit Cards, Insurance, Investing, Mortgages, Personal Loans, Student Loans, and Travel Rewards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005019/en/

NerdWallet's Best-Of Awards recognize the best financial products across Banking, Credit Cards, Insurance, Investing, Mortgages, Personal Loans, Student Loans, and Travel Rewards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to a recent NerdWallet survey conducted online in November 2022 by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults, 75% of Americans do not feel confident about their personal finances going into 2023. Moreover, 70% of Americans do not know where to find reputable information when they have questions about financial products and topics. This underscores the importance of NerdWallet’s Best-Of Awards, which offer clear and reliable guidance to help consumers make smart financial decisions going into the new year.

“Over the past year, our team of trusted journalists have spent countless hours reviewing and assessing a wide range of financial products and services to select this year’s Best-Of Awards winners,” said Hanah Cho, Vice President of Content at NerdWallet. “Now more than ever, consumers are looking for solutions to help them navigate today’s macroeconomic environment, and we believe that these awards will give them the necessary tools and guidance to help find the best financial solutions to meet their needs.”

The Best-Of Awards winners are chosen through a rigorous evaluation process involving dozens of NerdWallet writers and editors, using comprehensive scoring methodologies that assess each financial product's key features, while weighting them according to their importance to consumers.

Below is a list of select winners from NerdWallet's 2023 Best-Of Awards. A complete list of winners can be found here.

NerdWallet%27s+Best+Banking+Winners+for+2023:

Best Bank: Ally Bank

Best Credit Union: Alliant Credit Union

Best Checking Account Overall: SoFi Checking and Savings

Best Checking Account for High Interest: SoFi Checking and Savings

Best Checking Account with No Monthly Fee: SoFi Checking and Savings

Best Checking Account for Overdraft Fee Avoidance: SoFi Checking and Savings

Best Bank Account for Sign-Up Bonuses: Chase Total Checking®

Best Savings Account: Discover Bank Online Savings Account

Best Money Market Account: Ally Bank Money Market Account

Best Bank or Credit Union for CDs: Synchrony Bank

Best Online Banking Experience: Capital One 360

Best Bank or Credit Union for ATM Access: Charles Schwab Bank

Best Bank or Credit Union for Branch Access: Tie: Chase and Wells Fargo

Best Checking and Savings Combo: SoFi Checking and Savings

NerdWallet%27s+Best+Credit+Cards+Winners+for+2023:

Best Credit Card for Simple Cash Back: Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

Best Credit Card for Bonus Cash Back: Chase Freedom Flex℠

Best Airline Credit Card: Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Best Hotel Credit Card: World of Hyatt Credit Card

Best Credit Card for College Students: Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best Credit Card for Building Credit: Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Best Small-Business Credit Card: American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

Best Credit Card for Dining: U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card

Best Credit Card for Groceries: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Best Credit Card for Entertainment: Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best Credit Card for Gas: Citi Custom Cash℠ Card

Best All-Purpose Travel Rewards Credit Card: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Best Premium Travel Credit Card: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Best Balance Transfer Credit Card: BankAmericard® Credit Card

Best 0% APR Credit Card for Purchases: Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards

NerdWallet%27s+Best+Insurance+Winners+for+2023:

Best Budget Auto Insurance: State Farm

Best Same-Day Term Life Insurance: Ladder Life

NerdWallet%27s+Best+Investing+Winners+for+2023:

Best Online Broker for Stock Trading Platform and Research: TD Ameritrade

Best Online Broker for Beginning Investors: Fidelity

Best Online Broker for IRA Investing: Fidelity

Best Robo-Advisor for IRA Investing: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios®

Best Robo-Advisor for Low-Cost Investing: Vanguard Digital Advisor

Best Robo-Advisor for Portfolio Options: Wealthfront

Best Online Financial Advisor: Zoe Financial

Best App for Investing: Fidelity

NerdWallet%27s+Best+Mortgage+Lenders+Winners+for+2023:

Best Mortgage Lender Overall: nbkc bank

Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Home Buyers: North American Savings Bank (NASB)

Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing: North American Savings Bank (NASB)

Best Mortgage Lender for FHA Loans: Pennymac

Best Mortgage Lender for VA Loans: North American Savings Bank (NASB)

Best Mortgage Lender for Jumbo Loans: Wells Fargo

Best Mortgage Lender for Home Equity Lines of Credit: Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Best Mortgage Lender for Cash-Out Refinancing: North American Savings Bank (NASB)

NerdWallet%27s+Best+Personal+Loans+Winners+for+2023:

Best Personal Loan for Good and Excellent Credit: SoFi

Best Personal Loan for Fair Credit: LendingClub

Best Personal Loan for Bad Credit: Upgrade

Best Personal Loan for Home Improvement: LightStream

Best Personal Loan for Debt Consolidation: Upgrade

Best Online Personal Loan: SoFi

NerdWallet%27s+Best+Student+Loan+Winners+for+2023:

Best Private Student Loan Overall: Ascent Co-signed Student Loan

Best Private Student Loan for Parents: ISL

Best Student Loan Refinancing Overall: Tie: College Ave Refinance and RISLA Refinance

Best Student Loan Refinancing for Fast Payoff: College Ave Student Loan Refinance

Best Student Loan for Independent Students: Ascent Independent Student Loan

Best Student Loan Refinancing for Parents: Laurel Road Student Loan Refinance

Best Student Loan for Flexible Repayment Options: Ascent Co-signed Student Loan

Best Student Loan for International Students: MPOWER Student Loan

NerdWallet%27s+Best+Travel+Rewards+Winners+for+2023:

Best Hotel Rewards Program: World of Hyatt

Best Airline Rewards Program: Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., UK and Canada.

"NerdWallet" is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NerdWallet from November 10-14, 2022 among 2,064 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005019/en/