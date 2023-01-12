OPRX CEO Will Febbo provides business update and key industry trends

OPRX conference presentation to begin at 8:15 AM PT on January 12, 2023

ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) ( OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy announced OptimizeRx’s CEO Will Febbo is invited to speak at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The OPRX conference presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:15 AM PT on January 12, 2023. Ahead of the conference, OPRX is providing the following business update and key industry trends from management’s presentation.

The full letter is published below:

Dear OptimizeRx Shareholders,

We are honored to have the opportunity to share our progress and market opportunity as a presenter at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Wall Street’s most prestigious healthcare conference. In doing so, we wanted to broadly share a business update as well as the industry trends which we expect will propel our success in 2023 and beyond. In the challenging 2022 environment, we worked tirelessly to pursue opportunities to leverage our experience and technology to best serve our life sciences customers, physicians, and patients. With last year’s books almost closed, we can confirm that our diligence paid off, having won six deals that utilize our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) driven by Real World Evidence (“RWE”) capabilities, and we expect to close at least one more during the first half of 2023. This indicates that our customers are looking for smarter solutions as the shift to digital engagement continues to grow. As a result, we expect RWE-related sales will increase at least 100% year over year. Our industry mission has not changed, and as we move forward in 2023 under the strong momentum of the digital enablement of healthcare communications, we believe it will continue to result in strong ROIs and improved patient outcomes.

Our key strengths which we expect will propel OPRX in 2023 include:

Our network reach of more than 60% of active prescribers

Continued expansion of omnichannel communication capabilities to build cutting edge solutions

Staying at the leading-edge of connecting touchpoints to both healthcare providers (“HCPs”) and patients

AI-enablement which identifies HCPs whose patients are most in need of our customers’ resources and therapies

In the new year, we remain committed to leveraging innovation to improve patient journeys and outcomes through the intelligent convergence of healthcare data and technology across the OptimizeRx platform. As a reminder, our platform is comprised of the largest digital healthcare communications network in the U.S., connecting over 60% of healthcare providers and millions of their patients.

We will continue to be the leader in advancing the application of AI driven by RWE for the purposes of predicting the healthcare resource and therapy needs of HCPs and patients. We are setting a new standard for unparalleled ROI and improved patient outcomes. At the heart of this success through innovation, our AI/RWE business pipeline remains strong, and we continue our work with the biggest pharma brands in the industry through existing, extended, and new deals. While using messages in the EHR is not new, our “smarter” analytics and sophisticated predictive modeling refine real-time marketing strategies better than any provider in the marketplace. This is ultimately demonstrable as we showcase our results at the point-of-care (“POC”) and point-of-prescribe (“POP”).

Our POC messaging includes delivery of cost-saving resources to help make therapies affordable, something we have always done, and continue to do well; it is now even more effective with the application of RWE to find the most appropriate healthcare provider (HCP) targets.

Additionally, we have proven out the new standard for ROI and patient outcomes through finding unique patients best suited for novel therapies.

Life sciences manufacturers are realizing now more than ever the need to move to digital outreach to HCPs at POC, in combination with access and adherence solutions that our platform also provides. In terms of tech enablement, our new platform enhancements and renewed partnerships are getting the attention of the industry – our partnership with Equals 5 represents the only HCP level solution to target physician engagement on social media platforms. We also renewed our partnership with Therapy Brands, the parent company of NewCrop, a strategically important in-EHR, e-Prescriber provider and there are many others in discussion.

In 2023, we will further demonstrate our ability to integrate our products and solutions with business enterprises with a greater shift away from tactical to solution-based selling, of which our AI/RWE deals are illustrating. In doing so, we are cementing scalable tech partnerships with our clients and strengthening our path forward to profitability.

On behalf of the OptimizeRx team, we wish everyone a very warm and happy start of the new year. We look forward to connecting with everyone at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and in our next earnings call.

Warm regards,

Will Febbo, CEO

