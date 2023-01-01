Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) ( TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, and other products in Japan, today announced that it plans to expand its product portfolio with a diverse food product segment that it expects will enable it to achieve higher sales volume to increase the Company’s profitability.



As previously disclosed in a press release dated November 23, 2022, the Company planned to explore offering sauces, dressings, and condiments in its stores in Japan by the end of 2022. In addition to the previous plan, the Company now also intends to increase its product categories by adding food product offerings. The Company plans to offer a wide variety of food products made in Japan in its Nishi Kawaguchi store in Kawaguchi City in January 2023, which food products will include various condiments, frozen and refrigerated items, processed food, and confectionery items.

The food market in Japan has shown growth potential, according to Statista, a German online statistics platform specializing in market and consumer data. Statista projects that the revenue from the food market in Japan will amount to US$687.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 1.24% from 2023 to 2027. The revenue from the food market in Japan, per person, is projected to amount to US$5,500 in 2023, according to Statista.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu, commented, “We are thrilled to launch our new food product segment. This new business line will complement our sauce, dressing, and condiment products, and give our customers another way to enjoy our products. We will continue expanding our product offerings, navigating the market's growth potential, and executing our development strategy. We are confident that our new business line will bring additional value to the Company and are looking forward to sharing our wide variety of foods with our dedicated customers.”

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, and other products in Japan. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/ .

