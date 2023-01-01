LifeMD Appoints Jessica Friedeman as Chief Marketing Officer to Support the Company's Rapid Expansion into Virtual Primary Care

2 hours ago
NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. ( LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the appointment of Jessica Friedeman as Chief Marketing Officer. Friedeman succeeds Stefan Galluppi, who continues as LifeMD’s Chief Innovation Officer.

Friedeman brings nearly twenty years’ experience engaging and retaining patients, with a proven track record of increasing efficiency and revenue by executing go-to-market product strategy for forward-thinking, high growth companies. She offers specialized knowledge in customer relationship management, SaaS technology, and the application of actionable insights through data science. Friedeman has served as a leader in roles of increasing responsibility and impact through several acquisitions, including most recently as Chief Marketing Officer of Healthgrades, which was divested to Red Ventures in 2021, as well as Mercury Healthcare, which was acquired by WebMD in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to have Jessica with us as we advance our mission of using telehealth to provide patients a personalized and longitudinal relationship with a primary care physician. Her intimate knowledge of the patient journey, combined with her experience scaling B2B and B2C healthcare technology companies, will be integral in promoting the value of LifeMD to our current and future members,” said Justin Schreiber, CEO and Chairman of LifeMD. “In the last year, over 177,000 patients have trusted LifeMD with their healthcare needs. This hire is the next step in our evolution as a leading provider of telehealth.”

“Having devoted my career to cultivating patient relationships, I’m honored to be joining a leader in telehealth who has demonstrated successes in providing seamless, end-to-end care,” said Jessica Friedeman. “My focus will be on advancing LifeMD’s deep expertise in performance marketing to create seamless patient journeys, build scalable technology that supports a best-in-class user experience, and engage partners who will further our patient-centric approach to virtual care.”

About LifeMD
LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Company Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, CFO
[email protected]

