BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2023

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, announced today that Co-Founder and CEO Jason Kelly is scheduled to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. PT (2:15 p.m. ET). He plans to discuss Ginkgo's biopharma capabilities and end-to-end services offerings, including Ginkgo Enzyme Services and high throughput pooled screening for CAR-T designs, among other topics.

Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the presentation will be posted on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGBW), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks and @ConcentricByGinkgo), or LinkedIn.

