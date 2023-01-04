Sunset Island Group Announces Expansion Through Acquisition of Calamus Brands

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNSET ISLAND GROUP, INC. (OTC: SIGO) is excited to announce the Company has acquired Calamus Brands. The acquisition of Calamus Brands will allow the Company to expand its operation.

The expansion when all phases are completed will include 205,000 square feet of cannabis operations. This will include nursery operations, distribution, manufacturing, and cultivation. The first phase has begun with the set up and licensing of the existing 35,000 square feet of Greenhouse space that will be used for our nursery operation. This is a significant increase from the 10,000 square feet the company currently occupies. The company will provide additional information about expansion and projections in the coming weeks.

About Sunset Island Group: Sunset Island Group's mission is to marry superior genetics and cutting-edge technology to deliver 100% disease-free clones of cannabis strains with strong market demand. Since 2018, we have produced hundreds of thousands of healthy, vigorous cannabis clones and working to expand our nursery operations, capable of producing millions of plants per year. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.sunsetislandgroup.com or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/vbfbrands/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors

favicon.png?sn=CG77360&sd=2023-01-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunset-island-group-announces-expansion-through-acquisition-of-calamus-brands-301713080.html

SOURCE SUNSET ISLAND GROUP, INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG77360&Transmission_Id=202301040800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG77360&DateId=20230104
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.