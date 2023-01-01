Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI), a leading provider of financial services in the United States and Canada, will kick off the new year with approximately eight hundred of its top sales leaders meeting in Dallas, Texas on January 4-5, 2023. Along with discussing company-wide initiatives for 2023, the annual leadership meeting will celebrate 2022 milestones and discuss opportunities ahead for the year.

“During 2022, as we continue to protect the financial future of a record number of households, Primerica grew to more than 135K1 life-licensed representatives. We issued $104 billion of term life insurance raising our term life insurance coverage in force to $916 billion. Most importantly, we paid approximately $1.9 billion in death claims to help relieve financial stress for families during a time of significant emotional loss,” said Glenn Williams, Primerica CEO. “In addition, we assisted clients with almost $10 billion of investments toward their future goals, bringing our client asset values to $84 billion. “

Williams continued, “As we enter 2023, we will lead innovation in our industry with a new generation of term life insurance products and a broad offering of investment and other products to bring more value to middle income families facing difficult economic conditions.”

The 2022 growth of Primerica’s distribution capabilities was driven by 358K recruits. This included just over 45K newly life-licensed representatives and nearly 2.5K newly securities-licensed representatives, bringing the company’s total number of licensed securities representatives to just over 26K.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.7 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2021. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2021 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.

1 All production results contained herein are preliminary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005170/en/