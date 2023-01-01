Atmosic+Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Energous+Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based power for wireless networks, today announced a new software update for their Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit featuring Atmosic’s energy harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter. The kit update now supports the recently announced AirFuel+Alliance+RF+Wireless+Power+and+Charging+Standard to further enable the adoption and interoperability of radio frequency (RF) as a power source in addition to data communications.

Example Application: Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) are a technological breakthrough for retail stores, enabling advancements in customer loyalty programs, remote pricing control, and on-demand updates, but battery maintenance can lead to new problems. RF infrastructures used to provide screen updates can also provide the energy used to power the ESL. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In partnership, Atmosic and Energous endorse the new AirFuel Alliance standard. This standard opens wireless power technology to various new markets and future applications and use cases. With the AirFuel Alliance RF Wireless Power and Charging Standard, the intelligent transfer of power allows multiple devices to be charged and/or powered simultaneously, without the need for precise placement — or even contact — with the power source.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, President and Chairman of AirFuel Alliance, said: “It’s fantastic to see the early adoption of the new RF standard. Atmosic and Energous are furthering the effort of improving sustainability and cutting down on costs and waste within the wireless industry with the upgraded evaluation kit.”

“The new RF standard from AirFuel Alliance aligns with Atmosic’s and Energous’ missions to reduce the reliance on batteries and build more sustainable options for advanced IoT deployments,” said David Su, CEO of Atmosic Technologies. “We believe that standardization is essential for industry innovation and implementation, and offering the new standard in our Wirelessly-Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit marks a big step forward for current and future customers.”

“Energous strongly endorses the new AirFuel Alliance RF standard, the world’s first standard for wireless power transfer, which will elevate the technology to global recognition and open RF-based power to more markets,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “We have thus moved quickly to support the new standard in our Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit with Atmosic that provides our customers with the building blocks for WattUp wireless power networks and will help IoT deployments across the world meet the growing power needs of their devices.”

The new evaluation kit aims to solve the cost and maintenance challenges by creating a wireless IoT sensor solution that can operate battery-free, eliminating the need for expensive battery replacement, while also enabling power control to minimize the transmitter’s power to only what is needed by the sensors. The kit features two Bluetooth LE RF harvesting sensors that transmit real-time temperature, humidity, and acceleration data, as well as control the power from the WattUp transmitter while operating from energy harvested at distances of several meters.

Beyond the elimination of batteries, the sustainability of the solution is also improved by keeping the power transmitter activity to a minimum through the RF control protocol defined by the AirFuel standard. As engineers look to create more aesthetically pleasing and ergonomically effective designs, removing the bulk size and design constraints necessary to support batteries increases the flexibility in product offerings for industrial IoT, healthcare, and retail applications.

Included in the Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit:

Atmosic Energy Harvesting Sensor Modules (2)

Energous 1W WattUp PowerBridge Transmitter (1)

Mobile Application for Sensor Monitoring and Transmitter Control

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery-free connected Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

