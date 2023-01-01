This January, Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) – a leading online behavioral health company – will launch the ‘Start From the Top’ campaign, in partnership with Michael Phelps, to encourage every individual to prioritize their mental health as they chart out traditionally “physical” healthy habits to start in the new year.

The ‘Start From the Top’ campaign – which Phelps kicked off this morning in an Instagram post – encourages participants to incorporate a mindfulness activity or clinically-backed tip per day to improve their overall wellbeing.

’Start From the Top’ was developed to motivate individuals to take proactive steps, big or small, to incorporate mental health care with their overall health goals as they chart out their resolutions for 2023. The goal of the campaign is to encourage anyone who has been interested in therapy as a tool for improving their mental wellbeing to get started in the new year.

At the end of the month, participants in the campaign are eligible to win a free month of Unlimited Messaging or Live Video therapy from Talkspace.

“While I am encouraged that more people are openly talking about mental health, the start of the new year is a great opportunity to engage in mindfulness and overall mental wellbeing activities as part of our daily routine,” said Michael Phelps. “Mental health is just as important as our physical health, and I am excited to be a part of Talkspace’s ‘Start From the Top’ to kick off 2023 as we encourage everybody to prioritize their mental health.”

“Whether it’s talking to someone, like a therapist, or giving yourself permission to take the downtime to think and feel freely, there are many ways to proactively enhance your mental health. Sometimes there is no better way to start than just simply starting,” said Bisma Anwar, LMHC, licensed Talkspace therapist and Team Lead of Talkspace’s Council of Mental Health Experts. “Therapy can be a tool to navigate all aspects of your life, and we hope this campaign encourages everyone to take the first steps to improve their mental health in the new year and beyond.”

For a chance to win a free month of therapy from Talkspace, you must comment on Phelps’ campaign post with #StartfromtheTop and follow @Talkspace where we will announce the 31 winners at the end of the month. You must be 18 and older and a resident of the U.S. to be eligible. For more information on the campaign, visit talkspace.com%2Fmichael%2Fstart-from-the-top.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covered approximately 86 million lives at September 30, 2022, through our partnerships with insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

