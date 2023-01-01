Talkspace Launches 'Start From the Top' to Make Mental Health a Priority at the 'Top' of 2023

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

This January, Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) – a leading online behavioral health company – will launch the ‘Start From the Top’ campaign, in partnership with Michael Phelps, to encourage every individual to prioritize their mental health as they chart out traditionally “physical” healthy habits to start in the new year.

The ‘Start From the Top’ campaign – which Phelps kicked off this morning in an Instagram post – encourages participants to incorporate a mindfulness activity or clinically-backed tip per day to improve their overall wellbeing.

’Start From the Top’ was developed to motivate individuals to take proactive steps, big or small, to incorporate mental health care with their overall health goals as they chart out their resolutions for 2023. The goal of the campaign is to encourage anyone who has been interested in therapy as a tool for improving their mental wellbeing to get started in the new year.

At the end of the month, participants in the campaign are eligible to win a free month of Unlimited Messaging or Live Video therapy from Talkspace.

“While I am encouraged that more people are openly talking about mental health, the start of the new year is a great opportunity to engage in mindfulness and overall mental wellbeing activities as part of our daily routine,” said Michael Phelps. “Mental health is just as important as our physical health, and I am excited to be a part of Talkspace’s ‘Start From the Top’ to kick off 2023 as we encourage everybody to prioritize their mental health.”

“Whether it’s talking to someone, like a therapist, or giving yourself permission to take the downtime to think and feel freely, there are many ways to proactively enhance your mental health. Sometimes there is no better way to start than just simply starting,” said Bisma Anwar, LMHC, licensed Talkspace therapist and Team Lead of Talkspace’s Council of Mental Health Experts. “Therapy can be a tool to navigate all aspects of your life, and we hope this campaign encourages everyone to take the first steps to improve their mental health in the new year and beyond.”

For a chance to win a free month of therapy from Talkspace, you must comment on Phelps’ campaign post with #StartfromtheTop and follow @Talkspace where we will announce the 31 winners at the end of the month. You must be 18 and older and a resident of the U.S. to be eligible. For more information on the campaign, visit talkspace.com%2Fmichael%2Fstart-from-the-top.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covered approximately 86 million lives at September 30, 2022, through our partnerships with insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230104005251r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005251/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.