Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will host its ninth annual Utility CEO Conference in Palm Beach, Florida, January 12-13, 2023.

Evercore’s ninth annual Utility CEO Retreat One-on-One Conference brings together more than 30 of the most influential U.S.-focused utilities. The event will provide unparalleled access to the decision makers who will drive the U.S. energy transition and the outlook for solar, wind and energy storage.

Marc Harris, Evercore ISI Director of Research, said, “Decarbonization of the U.S. economy is expected to translate into trillions of dollars in investment opportunity through 2050. Our ninth annual utility CEO conference will feature leading utilities that serve as the pillars of this multidecade-long decarbonization investment opportunity. We have 32 companies attending this year, with the majority represented by their CEOs.”

“The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law August 16, 2022, is projected to double the investment in renewables by the end of the decade. Furthermore, demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. is expected to grow exponentially over the coming years,” said Durgesh Chopra, Evercore ISI Managing Director, Power & Utilities. “To address the investment community exploring the rising electric vehicle adoption and its implications on the electric grid, we are excited to have Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis joining us as keynote speaker for the event.”

Participating companies:

AES Corp.

Ameren Corp.

American Electric Power Company Inc.

Avangrid Inc.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.

CMS Energy Corp.

Consolidated Edison Inc.

Constellation Energy Corp.

Dominion Energy Inc.

DTE Energy Co.

Duke Energy Corp.

Edison International

Entergy Corp.

Essential Utilities Inc.

Evergy Inc.

Eversource Energy

Exelon Corp.

FirstEnergy Corp.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

NextEra Energy Inc.

NiSource Inc.

NRG Energy Inc.

OGE Energy Corp.

PG&E Corp.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

Portland General Electric Co.

PPL Corp.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

Sempra Energy

Vistra Corp.

WEC Energy Group Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc.

This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore ISI salesperson for additional details. Companies may contact [email protected].

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

