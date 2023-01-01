CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today the launch of HomeVantage™ home networking solutions, a portfolio of high-performance gateways powered by advanced, open-source firmware stacks. The HomeVantage portfolio delivers leading-edge services and features to meet global market demands and enables service providers to simplify broadband deployment, effectively manage software applications, and accelerate their time to market.

HomeVantage solutions offer the best features from the open-source RDK and OpenWrt communities with carrier-grade enhancements to meet the specific requirements of the service provider industry. This allows service providers to harness the innovation of industry-wide communities and ecosystems. HomeVantage solutions support containerized applications that enable an efficient delivery of value-added services and applications on the home gateway, with the flexibility to add and remove applications without the need to update the gateway platform software.

“With more than 70 million RDK devices deployed globally, service providers continue to trust CommScope Home Networks to enhance open-source platforms and develop high quality, secure solutions that improve the consumer experience,” stated Ken Haase, vice president of product management, CommScope Home Networks. “By broadening our portfolio to include OpenWrt and solutions in development by the prpl Foundation, the HomeVantage portfolio enables service providers to consistently deliver new, developing consumer services to the home – no matter what the access technology may be.”

HomeVantage solutions are based on open standards that enhance interoperability, simplify the deployment of multi-source solutions, and enable full device management from the cloud. The HomeVantage portfolio is supported by CommScope Home Network’s HomeAssure%26reg%3B service delivery platform, which can fully manage the capabilities of the broadband devices, including containerized application orchestration, Wi-Fi® management and other advanced services. With full compliance of Broadband Forum standards, HomeVantage solutions can be supported by other service delivery platforms.

The HomeVantage portfolio consists of gateways and modems for PON, DOCSIS, Ethernet and Wi-Fi extenders, including support for the emerging Wi-Fi 7 standard. This provides cost-effective solutions for service providers with the ability to continually deliver next generation features and advanced services to elevate the connected home experience.

As a longstanding member of the RDK community and prpl Foundation, CommScope Home Networks has been involved in the evolution of RDK-B since its inception and currently holds two board seats on the prpl Foundation Board of Directors. Providing more than 20 years of industry expertise to aid future development of RDK-B and prplOS/prplWare, CommScope Home Networks is committed to promoting open-source collaboration and continues to help create a standardized platform for faster innovation and unified solutions. HomeVantage solutions leverage these comprehensive capabilities across various stacks to create a fast integration platform that increases the cadence of new services and application deployments for service providers.

CommScope Home Networks will be showcasing next generation HomeVantage solutions enabled with Wi-Fi 7 at CES® on January 5-7 at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

