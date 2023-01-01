Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, has appointed Thomas Meharey to its Advisory Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005309/en/

Thomas Meharey, Marine and current Vice President and Board Member with kathy ireland® Worldwide, will serve as the 6th addition to the Development Company Advisory Board (Photo: Business Wire)

The appointment increases the number of development company advisory board members from five to six. Thomas Meharey will serve as a director on the development advisory board, providing strategic counsel to the Company’s real estate development-focused arm. His expertise surrounds luxury goods, advertising, real property, entrepreneurship and construction.

Thomas Meharey served our country as a Marine from 1999-2003, where he acquired exceptional leadership skills and accumulated various lessons on true discipline and integrity. Thomas now sits as both a Vice President and Board Member for kathy ireland® Worldwide, which has been named the 19th most powerful brand in the world by License Global Magazine. Mr. Meharey was appointed Vice President in 2007 and is also the youngest board member of kiWW®.

During his time with kathy ireland® Worldwide, Mr. Meharey launched the MIVI Millennial brand for men and women alongside Ms. Ireland, the global lifestyle designer. He previously served as the Director of kathy ireland® Weddings and Resorts, where he managed a portfolio of properties in excess of $40 million dollars.

Separately, Mr. Meharey founded a general contracting business in Hawaii, managing projects ranging from modest homes to multi-million-dollar estates.

“We are thrilled to bring Thomas Meharey on board with us at Safe and Green Development Corporation,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of the parent company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp., explained. “We at SGH Corp. hold the military service of others in high regard and are grateful for our ecosystem to work with Thomas. His real-estate development experience combined with his savvy entrepreneurship skills and background as a Marine create a very well-rounded candidate, and we couldn’t be happier to bring his unique expertise to the team.”

Mr. Meharey resides in Central Texas, where he lives with his family.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the expected contribution of Mr. Meharey to Safe and Green Development Corporation. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the contribution of Mr. Meharey to Safe and Green Development Corporation going forward, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005309/en/