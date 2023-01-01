Visteon and Qualcomm Work Together to Accelerate Development of Next-Generation Digital Cockpit

4 minutes ago
Companies to work together to deliver high-performance integrated cockpit domain controller technology for software-defined vehicles using Visteon SmartCore™ software powered by Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon ( VC) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced today that the companies intend to take their technology collaboration one step further with the development of a high-performance cockpit domain controller designed to enable global automakers to build next-generation cockpits.

Visteon’s SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller software is a solution developed at Visteon’s world-class technical centers in India that integrates key automotive cockpit system functions including digital instrument clusters and Android-based infotainment, with best-in-class, cloud-enabled applications including navigation, radio, multimedia playback, and voice smart assistants. The SmartCore platform is also fully over-the-air software upgradeable and offers an integrated, white-labeled app store with curated apps for delivering a highly customized and regionalized experience for drivers across the globe. With new models from automakers using four or more cameras externally and up to two cameras inside the cabin, SmartCore also includes advanced vision processing capabilities to offer surround vision, driver monitoring and remote surveillance through a smartphone app.

“The automotive cockpit is emerging as a critical competitive battleground for the industry, and Visteon’s SmartCore software platform offers a complete solution to address the consumers’ demand for a user experience that matches their expectations,” said Sachin Lawande, President & CEO of Visteon. “The combination of Visteon’s SmartCore software and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will enable automakers to deliver advanced features & functions in their next generation cockpits quickly with production programs targeted for 2025.”

“Through our Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, we are empowering the automotive industry’ transition to a more intelligent, personalized and connected in-vehicle experience,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We look forward to continuing our efforts with Visteon in bringing advanced capabilities and functionalities to next generation vehicles through SmartCore and our Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms.”

About Visteon
Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of its global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 16 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.8 billion and booked $5.1 billion of new business in 2021. Learn more at visteon.com.

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contact: [email protected]

