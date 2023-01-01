TiVo and Amlogic Introduce TiVo OS Integration on Chipsets for Smart TVs

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), and Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company, announced today that they have pre-integrated TiVo® OSonAmlogic T962D4 and T950D4 chipsetsfor the U.S. and European markets.

Despite a billion smart TVs in use today and growing, TV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are under immense pressure to rapidly respond to consumer price sensitivity in a low-margin smart TV market and often lack the scale to develop the content relationships necessary to build their own proprietary platforms.

TiVo OS is a first-of-its-kind independent media platform that gives TV OEMs significantly more control over the user experience, access to critical content service providers, and a profitable partnership model. TV OEMs participate in an open, independent and multi-platform solution, driving TV demand and viewership.

By choosing an Amlogic 4K or 2K smart TV chipset with TiVo OS pre-integrated, TV OEMs benefit from the combined scale and support of critical technology providers, hardware suppliers and advertisers. The cost-effective turnkey solution deploys the award-winning TiVo OS across their smart TV product lines with the global and local video content services consumers require.

“Smart TVs Powered by TiVo are at the forefront of innovation, providing new ways for consumers to enjoy TV with easy setup, an award-winning personalized experience and natural voice navigation,” said Benjamin Maughan, general manager of smart TV media platform at Xperi. “By working with the team at Amlogic and other mutual smart TV ecosystem partners, we can offer a turnkey, cost-effective and market-ready TV OS and progress towards our goal of becoming a leading independent TV OS platform supplier.”

James Xie, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at Amlogic, said, “Working with Xperi to integrate TiVo OS on Amlogic 4K and 2K chipsets will make it easier and faster for TV OEMs to deliver a great multimedia experience to U.S. and European consumers. We believe that the industry will benefit from a partner-oriented, independent media platform that provides the necessary scale, both in technology and content, to satisfy the global media landscape.“

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo targets a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. TiVo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced®, an IMAX and DTS partnership, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Inc. or affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Amlogic

Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chip (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life.

By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, content security protection, advanced CPU and GPU, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption.

Amlogic is founded in the Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide.

XPER-P

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230104005367r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005367/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.