Xperi Brings Its Signature Sound, DTS:X, to LG Electronics' New Line of OLED and Premium LCD TVs

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) today announced a partnership with LG Electronics to integrate DTS:X® immersive audio technology into LG’s latest OLED and Premium LCD TVs. DTS, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc., is dedicated to making the world sound better through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile, home, cinema and beyond. This announcement represents a significant milestone in DTS’s journey to embed DTS:X technology in more devices that create extraordinary experiences for consumers. It also demonstrates LG’s commitment to expand the availability of the DTS solution.

DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. DTS:X audio technology for TV delivers a cinematic audio experience directly to your living room. With the introduction of LG’s newest OLED and Premium LCD TVs featuring DTS:X technology, LG’s customers can enjoy larger than life immersive sound from their TV speakers. LG also has a line of DTS:X enabled soundbars designed to be paired with LG TVs to further elevate streaming and ultra-HD Blu-Ray content for an immersive home theater experience.

“DTS is enabling a new level of audio experience, bringing the quality sound consumers expect in a theater to the home,” said Jea Yoo, president of Korea at Xperi. “We’re excited to help transform the listening experience of LG TV users.”

“We are pleased to announce that DTS:X immersive audio technology will be integrated into our latest OLED and Premium LCD TVs,” said SP BAIK, A Head of HE Product Planning, LG Electronics. “With DTS:X, we will be able to deliver cinematic experience to our consumers.”

For more information about DTS, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdts.com%2F.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced®, an IMAX and DTS partnership, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Inc. or affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

XPER-P

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230104005358r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005358/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.