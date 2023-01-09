TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ( PCRX) today announced that it will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 3:00 PM PT (6:00PM EST) on Monday, January 9, 2023. Live audio of the event can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

