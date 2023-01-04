Lunit to Supply AI Solution for Chest X-Ray Analysis to Albert Einstein, Latin America's Largest Hospital

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2023

  • Lunit signed a software license agreement with the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Latin America's top medical institution, to provide its AI-based chest x-ray solution
  • Under the agreement, Lunit will supply its AI solution for chest x-ray image analysis to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein for three years until 2025.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a global provider of AI-powered cancer solutions, announced that it signed a software license agreement with the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo, Brazil.

Under the agreement, Lunit will supply its AI solution for chest x-ray image analysis, Lunit INSIGHT CXR, to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein for three years until 2025. The hospital plans to operate Lunit's AI solution in screening chest x-ray images in its intensive care unit and emergency room as well as in-patient examinations.

Founded in 1955, Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein is a non-profit civil organization that operates in private and public health in all stages of healthcare, teaching and education, consulting, research and innovation, and social responsibility.

It is headquartered in São Paulo and carries out activities in the city of São Paulo, and also in other cities in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás, Minas Gerais, and Paraná.

The service provision structure is comprised of 22 private healthcare units. It also has 29 units in the Public Health System (SUS). Since its establishment, the hospital has received numerous recognitions for its world-class medical service, ranking among the top 50 of the world's best hospitals.

Lunit INSIGHT CXR detects suspicious lesions in chest x-ray images, helping radiologists distinguish disease areas by providing the location of the lesion with an abnormality score that reflects the AI's confidence level. The AI solution can detect 10 of the most common chest abnormalities with 97-99% accuracy, including pulmonary nodules, pulmonary fibrosis, and pneumothorax, as well as supporting tuberculosis screening.

"We are thrilled to provide Lunit's AI solution to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, one of the most trusted medical institutions in South America and the world," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Through this new partnership, Lunit will continue to actively expand our business in South America."

SOURCE Lunit

