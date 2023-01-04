The J.M. Smucker Co. Names Rebecca Scheidler Senior Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Foods

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2023

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced the election of Rebecca Scheidler as Senior Vice President & General Manager, Consumer Foods, effective Jan. 16, 2023. Scheidler, who previously served as Vice President, Customer and Category Business and Vice President, Marketing, Consumer Foods, brings more than two decades of CPG leadership to the role.

Scheidler will lead the Company's $1.7 billion Consumer Foods business, advancing its strategy to continue to grow Smucker's® Uncrustables® and to further progress the Company's leading snacks and spreads portfolio, including the Jif® and Smucker's® brands.

"I am excited to have Rebecca's leadership as we continue to make progress on our Consumer Foods strategy, which has allowed us to establish leading positions across several categories and positioned us well for continued growth," said John Brase, Chief Operating Officer. "Rebecca's extensive experience in CPG, proven track record of delivering key business results for our Consumer Foods business and ability to inspire high-performing teams make her an ideal leader to serve as steward of our great brands and advance our vision."

Scheidler's background in brand-building includes deep experience in P&L and portfolio management, global business expansion, brand strategy and commercialization, product innovation, sales and revenue growth management, eCommerce and commercial capability building. Before joining Smucker in 2019, Scheidler held leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb and Kao Corporation.

Scheidler assumes the role from Tina Floyd, who will step down Jan. 13 to pursue an opportunity as Chief Executive Officer for Hudsonville Ice Cream.

"Tina has been an integral part of our Company and infused passion and strategic vision into the Consumer Foods business," said Brase. "On behalf of our entire organization, I share our appreciation to Tina for her innumerable contributions and the indelible mark she's left on our culture. We wish Tina continued success in this new chapter of her career."

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in more than 80 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

