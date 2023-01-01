(CES)--Today, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada and Mexico*, announced a new, premium Roku TV™ OLED TV reference design, now available to all Roku TV partners. The design offers superb picture quality, inky black levels, outstanding contrast, highly saturated colors, smooth motion, and superior viewing angles.

This is the latest example of Roku’s dedication to working with leading TV brands to offer TVs with a best-in-class streaming experience at affordable price points. Since the first Roku TV model, 11 Roku TV reference designs have gone into production – from 2K, to 4K, to 8K, and now OLED. With some of the most value-conscious designs on the market, Roku and its partners have consistently topped industry rankings for value, reliability, and performance.

“This new OLED Roku TV reference design enables our brand partners to deliver the premium TV experience that OLED brings, including dark black levels, superb contrast and superior viewing angles, along with all the features that Roku users love,” said Tom McFarland, vice president, Business Development, Roku TV. “In addition to beautiful picture quality and our simple and easy-to-use operating system, the Roku TV program enables many of the top TV brands to offer consumers a wide variety of models and sizes to choose from.”

Launched in 2014, the Roku TV program has made the Roku OS the #1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. (Q3 2022). Through the program, Roku provides a smart TV platform for its partners that simplifies onboarding, streaming channels, and software updates. From launch to date, Roku TV has added numerous leading TV partners while expanding internationally to nine countries, including the U.K., Mexico, Canada, Germany, Australia, Chile, Peru, and Brazil. This year Roku is set to expand its Roku TV program with the planned addition of new TV brands and new Roku TV models.

*based on hours streamed, Dec 2022, Hypothesis Group

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the availability, features, functionality, and attributes of the Roku TV OLED reference design as well as the features and benefits of the Roku TV program and Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku and Roku TV are trademarks or registered trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005100/en/