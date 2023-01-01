Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced details of its 22nd Anniversary Sale with deals on best-selling technology products throughout January.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005232/en/

Newegg's 22nd Anniversary Sale runs throughout January. (credit: Newegg)

Newegg celebrates its anniversary each January and will be marking 22 years in business with a variety of deals all month long.

Through Jan. 9, deals on gaming PC systems and monitors can help consumers become new high-performance computer owners or enable others to replace their existing systems.

See deals offered for the sale’s first phase: https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2Fanniversary22

Anniversary deals arriving later this month include PC components, storage and various tech products to ensure an optimistic outlook for 2023.

“Each new year begins with enthusiasm and hope. And at Newegg, we celebrate our anniversary each January by offering deals to customers,” said Oscar Wong, Senior Director of Product Management for Newegg. “The desire and need for a new PC are high this year with the growing popularity of PC gaming and the functionality that a new computer offers.”

Deals include:

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005232/en/